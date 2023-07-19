Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

     

    Bengaluru faces severe traffic congestion, sparking demands for improved public transit. Viral posters compare transit systems with Mumbai, Tokyo, and highlight the need for buses, metros, cycling infrastructure. Opinions vary on solutions, including addressing auto-rickshaw issues and expanding metro lines. 

    Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has reached its peak, leaving both riders and drivers frustrated with the constant gridlocks, even during non-peak hours. To alleviate the issue, there is a growing demand for a dedicated corridor for public transportation to ease congestion on the city's roads.

    A viral poster on Twitter, shared by a user with the handle @Srinualavilli, has sparked discussions comparing the public transit systems of Mumbai and Bengaluru. The post emphasizes the need for multiple mass transit systems in Bengaluru, including buses, metros, suburban rail, cycling infrastructure, and autos.

    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    Another viral photo compares the public transit systems of Tokyo and Bengaluru. Surprisingly, despite Bengaluru having a lesser population (1.5 crore) compared to Tokyo's 3.6 crores, the latter boasts a total connectivity of 4,715 km for suburban rail and metro, while Bengaluru's metro network spans a mere 70 km.

    People have expressed their opinions and suggestions in response to these viral posts. One user, Vinay (@urbanrakas), mentioned that Tokyo has extensive underground metro systems due to its wide open spaces, which Bengaluru cannot afford given its GDP limitations.

    Opinions are divided among users regarding suggestions for improving public transit. Some users highlighted issues faced by auto-rickshaw users in Bengaluru. User Gulrez Sharief (@gulrezshrief) suggested increasing the number of buses, connecting them near metro stations, improving punctuality, and introducing a single pass for both metro and bus connectivity.

    However, another user argued that tunnel roads in Bengaluru are impractical and suggested focusing on improving the existing transit system, including addressing potholes, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and expanding metro lines.

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations

    To address issues with auto-rickshaw fares, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collaborated with auto drivers in Bengaluru to develop the Metromitra app. This app enables autos near metro stations to operate using meters, reducing fare disputes with passengers.

    As the demand for public transportation rises in Bengaluru, the government has allocated Rs 30,000 crores in the recent budget by Siddaramaiah for the development of the city. The viral poster highlights that 73% of Bengaluru's 1.5 crore population relies on public transport, a considerably higher percentage compared to Tokyo's 8% for its population of 3.6 crores.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father anr

    Terror accused Abdul Madani to fly down to Kerala again to meet his ailing father

    OTT platforms should be sensitive to India's culture: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    OTT platforms should be sensitive to India's culture: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

    Uttarakhand 15 dead, several injured after transformer explodes near Alaknanda River; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand: 15 dead, several injured after transformer explodes near Alaknanda River; check details

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral anr

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral on Thursday

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner amplifies heat with svelte figure in sizzling Bikinis vma

    Kim Kardashian HOT Photos: SKIMS owner amplifies heat with svelte figure in sizzling Bikinis

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Karnataka has become unsafe for Hindus, says BJP MLA Yatnal

    Want to burn calories FAST? Here are some HIIT workouts to help LMA

    Want to burn calories FAST? Here are some HIIT workouts to help

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts degree & education arent related ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt says she and her father are school dropouts; 'degree & education aren’t related'

    Mount Tambora to Mount Merapi: 5 of the World's deadliest Volcanoes ATG

    Mount Tambora to Mount Merapi: 5 of the World's deadliest Volcanoes

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon