Bengaluru Vs Mumbai public transit comparison triggers Twitter storm

Bengaluru faces severe traffic congestion, sparking demands for improved public transit. Viral posters compare transit systems with Mumbai, Tokyo, and highlight the need for buses, metros, cycling infrastructure. Opinions vary on solutions, including addressing auto-rickshaw issues and expanding metro lines.

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has reached its peak, leaving both riders and drivers frustrated with the constant gridlocks, even during non-peak hours. To alleviate the issue, there is a growing demand for a dedicated corridor for public transportation to ease congestion on the city's roads.

A viral poster on Twitter, shared by a user with the handle @Srinualavilli, has sparked discussions comparing the public transit systems of Mumbai and Bengaluru. The post emphasizes the need for multiple mass transit systems in Bengaluru, including buses, metros, suburban rail, cycling infrastructure, and autos.



Another viral photo compares the public transit systems of Tokyo and Bengaluru. Surprisingly, despite Bengaluru having a lesser population (1.5 crore) compared to Tokyo's 3.6 crores, the latter boasts a total connectivity of 4,715 km for suburban rail and metro, while Bengaluru's metro network spans a mere 70 km.

People have expressed their opinions and suggestions in response to these viral posts. One user, Vinay (@urbanrakas), mentioned that Tokyo has extensive underground metro systems due to its wide open spaces, which Bengaluru cannot afford given its GDP limitations.

Opinions are divided among users regarding suggestions for improving public transit. Some users highlighted issues faced by auto-rickshaw users in Bengaluru. User Gulrez Sharief (@gulrezshrief) suggested increasing the number of buses, connecting them near metro stations, improving punctuality, and introducing a single pass for both metro and bus connectivity.

However, another user argued that tunnel roads in Bengaluru are impractical and suggested focusing on improving the existing transit system, including addressing potholes, enhancing last-mile connectivity, and expanding metro lines.



To address issues with auto-rickshaw fares, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collaborated with auto drivers in Bengaluru to develop the Metromitra app. This app enables autos near metro stations to operate using meters, reducing fare disputes with passengers.

As the demand for public transportation rises in Bengaluru, the government has allocated Rs 30,000 crores in the recent budget by Siddaramaiah for the development of the city. The viral poster highlights that 73% of Bengaluru's 1.5 crore population relies on public transport, a considerably higher percentage compared to Tokyo's 8% for its population of 3.6 crores.