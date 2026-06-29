Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar warned that pan masala and gutka products will be banned if found mixed with intoxicating substances. Speaking at the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' event, he stressed the government's goal of making Karnataka a drug-free state.

Issuing a stern warning against the sale of pan masala and gutka mixed with intoxicating substances, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that any such mixed products will be banned in the state, even if traces of intoxicating substances are found mixed in them.

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CM Shivakumar made the remarks on Sunday, the 31st Foundation Day celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' programme held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

"It has come to my notice that intoxicating substances are being mixed and sold in pan masala, gutka, arecanut and other products. If this is true and not stopped immediately, the sale of all kinds of pan masala and gutka products will be banned in Karnataka," the CM warned.

Commitment to a Drug-Free Karnataka

Emphasising the state's commitment to tackling substance abuse, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government's goal is to make Karnataka a drug-free state and called upon people, particularly the youth, to join the campaign against addiction.

"Our goal is to create a drug-free Karnataka. We are organising programmes for this. I welcome that you have all come together to organise the Nasha Mukt Bharat convention. You are all ambassadors of this," he said.

Talking about the challenges of preventing drug addiction, the CM added, "Preventing drug addiction is a big challenge, and we must all come together to ensure the youth do not fall into this trap. This is everyone's duty. I congratulate you for choosing the profession of saving lives."

Karnataka's Healthcare and Medical Education Sector

Speaking about medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state, Shivakumar said Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is the country's largest health university and has produced the highest number of doctors.

"Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is the largest health university in the country and has produced the most doctors. Our state has 70 medical colleges; no other state in the country has this many. I thank Veerappa Moily for starting this RGUHS," he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted Karnataka's position in the healthcare sector, describing it as the "medical capital of India."

"Medical education should be accessible to all. The climate of Bengaluru is not found in any other part of the country. That is why it is called an air-conditioned city. No other state has as many hospitals as Karnataka. Karnataka is also the medical capital of India. This university will be shifted to a new campus in Bengaluru South district," the CM added. (ANI)