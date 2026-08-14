A Bengaluru teacher used a Bollywood song tune to teach the periodic table. Students danced and sang along as he pointed to each element.

A Bengaluru teacher turned the periodic table into a classroom sing-along, using the tune of a popular Bollywood song to get his students dancing while memorising chemical elements. Instagram user Akash Swaroopa shared the video on his account, showing how he had turned a chemistry lesson into a lively classroom activity.

In the video, Akash was seen standing in front of the blackboard, where the elements had been written out. Holding a ruler, he pointed to each element one by one while singing their names in a rhythmic style.

Students joined enthusiastically as the teacher sang elements to Dreamum Wakeupum

The familiar tune soon made it clear that he had set the lesson to Dreamum Wakeupum from the 2012 film Aiyyaa. As he continued singing through the elements, the camera panned towards his students, who were dancing and singing along.

The classroom quickly turned into a mini performance, with students joining in enthusiastically. Akash was later seen jumping and dancing with them, enjoying the lesson just as much as his students.

The creative approach appeared to turn what could often be seen as a difficult list to memorise into something much more memorable.

The video prompted viewers to praise the teacher's approach, with several saying students were unlikely to forget a lesson taught in such an entertaining way. Others appreciated seeing a teacher make learning enjoyable.

One commenter joked that Akash seemed destined to be a dance teacher but had ended up becoming a chemistry teacher instead.

The video has gone viral, with many praising the teacher's innovative method.