In a shocking incident that triggered statewide outrage, an assistant teacher of a government school in Alabal village of Jamkhandi taluk has been suspended after a video surfaced showing children washing their mid-day meal plates using water from a drain near the school premises. The incident went viral on social media and received widespread media attention, prompting immediate intervention by education authorities and child rights officials.

Assistant Teacher Suspended

Following the incident, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) issued an order suspending assistant teacher Nanda Kulkarni of the government school in Alabal village. The action was taken after preliminary investigations pointed to negligence of duty and failure to ensure basic hygiene facilities for students.

Incident Sparks Public Outrage

The video, which showed students washing their lunch plates in water flowing through a drain adjacent to the school, evoked strong reactions from parents, activists, and the general public. The issue soon became a major talking point across the state, raising serious concerns about student safety, sanitation, and supervision in government schools.

Child Rights Commission Inspects School

On Friday, Shashidhar Kosumbe, Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, visited the school and conducted an on-site inspection. After reviewing the situation and interacting with school authorities, he directed the education department to initiate strict action against those responsible for the lapse.

Suspension Due to Unsatisfactory Explanation

Based on reports circulating on social media and in the mainstream media, the DDPI issued a notice under Rule 10(01) of the Karnataka Civil Services Act, 1957. As the assistant teacher’s response to the notice was found to be unsatisfactory, disciplinary action in the form of suspension was ordered for dereliction of duty.

Principal Senior Judge Conducts Inspection

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, Jamkhandi Principal Senior Civil Judge Rajashekhar Harasuru visited the government school in Alabal village. During his visit, he inspected the premises and gathered information from teachers regarding the incident. Block Education Officer Ashok Basannavar was also present.

Education Minister Orders Immediate Action

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated that local officials of the education department have been instructed to take immediate action against those responsible for the negligence. Responding to reporters in the city on Friday, the minister said that prima facie negligence on the part of the head teacher appeared evident.

“The local BEO has already issued a notice, and further action will be taken based on the teacher’s reply,” he said.

The minister clarified that the school has a water tank and a designated system for washing plates, making it unnecessary for students to use water from outside the campus.

Clarification on Water Source

The minister further explained that while students initially claimed the water tank was non-functional, preliminary information suggests that the children may have used water discharged from the school’s filter unit, which is connected to a drain. However, he emphasised that a detailed inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and fix responsibility.

Vigilance Directed Across Schools

Madhu Bangarappa stressed that head teachers and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) must remain vigilant to prevent such incidents. He added that instructions would be issued to ensure that no schools in the state have open drains or wastewater flows in or around their premises.