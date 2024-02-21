Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka govt orders re-drilling of dry borewells in Bengaluru outskirts, 110 villages to get Cauvery water

    The Karnataka government is addressing water scarcity near Bengaluru by re-drilling dried-up tube wells. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to supply Cauvery water to 110 villages by April-May. Additional measures include maintaining existing tube wells, drilling new ones, and deploying water tankers for affected areas.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    The Karnataka government has taken a proactive step to tackle the impending water woes on the outskirts of Bengaluru, by ordering the re-drilling of tube wells that have dried up or have seen a significant decline in water levels. This decision comes amidst concerns over the depletion of groundwater levels due to last year's deficient rainfall, which left the city parched.

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar revealed that measures are underway to ensure a stable water supply to the capital city. He announced that water from the Cauvery 5th stage project will be made available to 110 villages falling under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by April-May. This move aims to alleviate the water woes of these areas, which have been grappling with inadequate water supply.

    Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry tanker owners price hike

    Addressing queries raised by BJP members during a session in the Legislative Assembly, Minister DK Shivakumar, who oversees Bengaluru city affairs, elaborated on the government's plans. He highlighted the allocation of 11.24 Thousand Million Cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery water for Bengaluru city, stressing the importance of reservoir storage from February to July to meet the city's water demands. Also, he mentioned the progress of the Cauvery 5th phase project and the impending completion of the unaccounted water control project, which will benefit the newly added villages under BBMP jurisdiction.

    Karnataka: Residents in several areas in Bengaluru to face water supply shortages on THESE dates; Read this

    The initiative also includes provisions for the maintenance of existing tube wells. The minister disclosed that materials required for tube well upkeep are adequately stocked in central warehouses. The re-drilling of dried-up tube wells and those with low water density has been sanctioned, with the tender process currently underway. Furthermore, there are plans to drill new tube wells in areas with a high water table to bolster the city's water resources.

    Highlighting the immediate measures, Minister Shivakumar assured that the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is equipped with 68 functional water tankers to cater to areas facing acute water scarcity. These tankers will ensure the distribution of drinking water to communities relying on wells for their water needs.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
