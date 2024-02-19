Bengaluru struggles from shortage of drinking water, residents decry taker owners price hike

In Bengaluru, the onset of summer has intensified the water crisis, with tanker water prices surging due to alleged exploitation by the "tanker mafia." Authorities are taking action, planning to enforce uniform rates and investigating the issue, exacerbated by bore well depletion and Cauvery water distribution irregularities.

The onset of summer in Bengaluru has brought forth a pressing issue for its residents - an escalating water crisis. In the heart of India's technology hub, where water scarcity is not uncommon, reliance on tanker water has become increasingly vital for countless households. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over this essential lifeline as reports emerge of a significant hike in tanker water prices.

The surge in prices, reportedly three to four times higher than usual, has left many residents reeling from the sudden financial burden. What was once an affordable solution for accessing water has now become a source of distress, with some areas experiencing extortionate rates ranging from ₹1000 to ₹4000 for 5000 litres of water. Shockingly, in high-demand regions, prices have soared even further, with reports of amounts surpassing ₹6000 for 20,000 litres of water.



The sudden spike in prices has been attributed to the activities of what locals refer to as the "tanker mafia" - a network of tanker owners accused of exploiting the dire situation to maximize profits. Complaints have flooded municipal authorities such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), prompting urgent action to curb the rampant exploitation.

In response, authorities have initiated measures to tackle the issue head-on. Plans are underway to enforce uniform rates for private water tankers, aiming to establish fair pricing standards across the board. The Corporation's Chief Commissioner has directed eight Zonal Commissioners to investigate the matter thoroughly, underscoring the seriousness with which the issue is being addressed.



Previous attempts by the BBMP to regulate tanker prices were met with resistance, as many tanker owners refused to adhere to the prescribed rates. Despite the corporation's efforts to fix prices at ₹540 for a 5,000-liter tanker, ₹1,000 for a 12,000-liter tanker, and ₹1500 for a 20,000-liter tanker, widespread non-compliance persisted, further exacerbating the crisis.

The escalating water crisis has been exacerbated by various factors, including the depletion of bore wells and irregularities in the distribution of Cauvery water, the primary source of water for the city.