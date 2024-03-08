Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Private buses penalised for doubling fares amidst holiday rush

    As Bengaluru prepared for Shivratri, a surge of travellers flooded bus stations, causing chaos. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation mobilized extra buses to ease congestion. However, price gouging by private bus operators led to crackdowns by authorities, penalizing those charging double fares.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    As Bengaluru geared up to celebrate the Shivratri festival, a surge of travellers flooded the city's bus stations, leading to chaotic scenes and a crackdown on price gouging by private bus operators. On Thursday night, a significant journey from Bengaluru occurred as people embarked on journeys to various districts to observe the three-day holiday, causing major congestion at key transportation hubs such as Majestic.

    The influx of passengers was particularly pronounced at pivotal locations like Majestic, Shantinagar, and the Mysore Road bus station during the late hours. The resulting traffic snarls extended to crucial thoroughfares like Mysore Road, Tumkur Road, KR Pura, and Electronic City Road.

    Private bus companies increase fares amid Makar Sankranthi, Republic day holidays in Karnataka

    To alleviate the strain on public transportation, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) swiftly mobilized an additional fleet of 1,500 buses on Thursday night. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) deployed extra buses throughout the night to accommodate commuters arriving at bus terminals from various parts of the city. These additional services were extended to areas such as Chamarajpet, Banashankari, and Yeshwantpur.

    Karnataka: Passengers express frustration over surge in private bus fares amid Christmas, New Year holidays

    Despite these efforts to facilitate smoother travel, the exorbitant pricing tactics of some private bus operators marred the holiday spirit. In response, the state's transport department initiated a crackdown, targeting buses found guilty of charging double the standard fare.

    Several private buses operating out of Majestic were penalized after inspections revealed discrepancies between the fares printed on tickets and the amounts charged to passengers. Transport officials worked diligently until 1 am at key stations to ensure the efficient operation of services and address any issues arising from the holiday rush.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 5:40 PM IST
