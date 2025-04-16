Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Congress government's bill for presidential assent, which aims to introduce a 4% quota for Muslims in contracts valued up to Rs 1 crore. The Governor cited constitutional concerns, stating that reservations based on religion violate the principles of equality, non-discrimination, and equal opportunity in public employment.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill was passed by the legislature last month. The bill proposes to provide Muslims with a 4% reservation in construction works contracts valued up to Rs 1 crore. Additionally, the bill increases the reservation limit in construction works contracts for SC/STs from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore and introduces reservation for SC/STs, Muslims, Category-1, and Category-2A in government tenders for the procurement of goods and services up to Rs 1 crore.

The Governor's decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress government for reservation in tenders based on religion, alleging that this move would snatch away the rights of SC/STs and OBCs. Gehlot noted that the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that affirmative action must be based on social and educational backwardness, not religious identity. He also referred to a Supreme Court judgment and a Calcutta High Court case that struck down the classification of 77 Muslim communities as OBCs in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the government's move, stating that giving strength to economically and socially weak is the Congress' mission and commitment. He asked PM Modi to apologize if he failed to show any writing or speech by BR Ambedkar opposing religion-based reservation.