The Karnataka government eases the Grade 1 age limit to 5.5 years for this academic year only, following parental requests. From next year, the 6-year rule will apply. The minister urges parents not to stress children over admissions.

Bengaluru: In a major relief for parents, the Karnataka government and the Department of Education have announced that children aged 5.5 years will now be eligible for admission to Grade 1 under the state curriculum. This marks a significant change from the previous rule, which required children to be 6 years old for entry into Grade 1. The decision comes following numerous requests from concerned parents seeking flexibility in the age criteria for school admissions.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the decision during a press conference held at Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, bringing clarity and putting an end to the ongoing confusion over the age limit for school admissions.

Several reports had suggested the possibility of relaxing the age limit for Grade 1 admissions. The School Education Policy (SEP) Committee had already submitted a report to the government. The mandatory six-year rule for Grade 1 admission had reportedly caused problems for nearly 5 lakh children annually.

While the SEP Committee had recommended setting the minimum age at 5 years and 10 months, the education department has now allowed children aged 5 years and 5 months to enroll in Grade 1.

Minister Bangarappa clarified that this is a one-time relaxation applicable only for the current academic year. Starting next year, the 6-year age rule will be strictly enforced.

He also urged parents not to pressure their children unnecessarily. “Parents are confused and under pressure. Please don’t treat your child’s education like a mission. This creates stress for the children. The age rule is six years across the country. We’ve only made this temporary exception based on parental concerns,” he said.