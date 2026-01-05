The Karnataka government has approved a compassionate appointment for the daughter of late IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi. The cabinet cleared her induction into the Secretariat Service, citing his exemplary service and the family’s sudden loss.

In a gesture of support and recognition, the Karnataka government has decided to provide a government job to the daughter of late IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, who was widely respected for his efficient and people-friendly administration. Acknowledging his exemplary service and the sudden loss faced by his family, the state cabinet has approved the appointment of his daughter, Chaitanya Mahantesh Bilagi, on compassionate grounds.

Treating it as a special case, the cabinet cleared her induction into the Karnataka Government Secretariat Service. The government has approved her appointment to a ministerial post, subject to verification of documents and assessment of her educational qualifications. Officials said the appointment process would be initiated shortly.

Compassionate Appointment Approved by Cabinet

According to official sources, the cabinet granted approval under special provisions, considering the circumstances surrounding Mahantesh Bilagi’s untimely demise. Once the verification process is completed, Chaitanya will be appointed to a suitable post in the Secretariat based on her academic credentials.

From Poverty to the Pinnacle of IAS

Hailing from Bilagi village in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district, Mahantesh Bilagi came from a humble farming family. His early life was marked by severe financial hardship, with his mother supporting the family by selling rotis. Despite these challenges, he pursued his education with determination, entered the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS), and later rose to become an IAS officer.

His journey from poverty to the highest echelons of the civil services continues to inspire countless aspirants from rural backgrounds.

Distinguished Career and Public Service

During his career, Mahantesh Bilagi held several key positions and earned praise for his people-centric approach. His tenure as District Collector of Davanagere is still remembered for effective governance and public outreach. He played a significant role in implementing the Smart City project and was lauded for his efficient handling of administrative responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also served in the Revenue Department, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, and notably in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Untimely Demise and Government Support

Known for his simplicity and gentle demeanour, Mahantesh Bilagi passed away recently in a tragic road accident near Vijayapura, sending shockwaves through the administrative community and among district collectors across the state.

In the wake of the loss, the state government’s decision to provide compassionate employment is seen as both moral and institutional support to the bereaved family. Officials said the appointment order would be issued soon after the completion of formal procedures.