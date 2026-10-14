The Karnataka government has invited public feedback on a proposal to rename Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district. Suggestions and objections can be submitted in writing or by email within 30 days of the official gazette notification.

The Karnataka government is considering renaming Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district following requests from politicians, social thinkers, religious leaders and local organisations. The proposed change aims to address public demand and align the district’s name with Mangaluru, its prominent city and administrative headquarters. The state government has invited members of the public to submit their opinions and suggestions before taking further steps on the proposal.

How To Submit Your Suggestions?

The government will examine public feedback in accordance with the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines and Section 4(4A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

Residents and other interested individuals can submit their suggestions or objections to the proposed renaming of Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district through written representations or email.

Where To Send Your Feedback?

Suggestions and objections regarding the proposed name change can be sent to any of the following offices:

1. Chief Minister’s Secretariat

Room No. 235, 2nd Floor, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560001

Email: cm.kar@nic.in

2. Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department

Room No. 711, 7th Floor, M.S. Building, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560001

Email: Prs.revenue@gmail.com

3. Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada District

Prajasoudha, Dakshina Kannada District Administration Centre, Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Padil, Mangaluru, Karnataka, 575007

Email: dc.mnglr@gmail.com

30-Day Deadline For Public Feedback

According to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, members of the public must submit their suggestions or objections in writing or by email within 30 days of the publication of the official notification in the Karnataka State Gazette.

The feedback received during this period will be considered as part of the process to examine the proposed renaming of Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district.