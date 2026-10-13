KSRTC’s Mangaluru division has launched new bus services to Ernakulam, Tirupati and Hyderabad. Check the departure timings, return schedules and fares for the Volvo multi-axle and Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mangaluru division, has launched new bus services connecting the coastal city with Ernakulam, Tirupati and Hyderabad, offering passengers more travel options. Introduced on October 12, the new services include a Volvo Multi-Axle bus on the Mangaluru-Ernakulam route and Pallakki Non-AC sleeper buses on the Mangaluru-Tirupati and Mangaluru-Hyderabad routes. Passengers can book tickets in advance for all three services, with departure times and fares varying by route.

Mangaluru-Ernakulam Volvo Bus Timings And Fares

The Volvo Multi-Axle bus from Mangaluru to Ernakulam departs at 9 pm, with the ticket fare set at ₹1,000. The return service from Ernakulam to Mangaluru departs at 8.30 pm, with the fare also set at ₹1,000.

Mangaluru-Tirupati Pallakki Sleeper Bus Timings And Fares

The Pallakki Non-AC sleeper bus from Mangaluru to Tirupati departs at 12 noon, with tickets priced at ₹1,600. The return service from Tirupati to Mangaluru departs at 5.30 pm, with the fare also set at ₹1,600.

Mangaluru-Hyderabad Pallakki Sleeper Bus Timings And Fares

The Pallakki Non-AC sleeper bus from Mangaluru to Hyderabad departs at 1 pm, with the ticket fare set at ₹1,800. The return service from Hyderabad to Mangaluru departs at 4 pm, with tickets also priced at ₹1,800.

Passengers planning to travel on these routes can book their tickets in advance through the available KSRTC booking channels.