A South Korean tourist was attacked and bitten by a monkey near the Taj Mahal, sustaining an injury. The incident raised significant safety concerns, which were amplified by an alleged one-hour delay in ambulance services. Officials eventually transported the injured woman to a hospital via an e-rickshaw.

A visit to the iconic Taj Mahal turned into a frightening ordeal for a South Korean tourist after she was allegedly attacked by a monkey near the monument's eastern gate. The incident, followed by an alleged delay of nearly an hour in ambulance services, has reignited concerns over tourist safety and emergency preparedness at one of India's most visited heritage sites.

According to officials, the woman, identified as Kim Mihye, had arrived at the Taj Mahal with her husband after booking online tickets. While her husband was collecting the complimentary shoe covers and water bottle provided to foreign visitors, she was waiting nearby when a monkey suddenly attacked and bit her on the elbow, causing a bleeding injury.

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Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) immediately responded and arranged first aid at the monument's primary health centre. An ambulance was called, but it allegedly failed to reach the site for nearly an hour despite repeated requests. With the tourist in pain, officials eventually arranged an e-rickshaw to transport her to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

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The incident reportedly forced the couple to abandon their plans to tour the Taj Mahal and return to their hotel after medical treatment. Videos circulating online showed the injured tourist visibly distressed, drawing widespread attention to the recurring monkey menace around the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Following the episode, the ASI wrote to Agra's Chief Medical Officer, seeking action over the delayed ambulance response. Officials said emergency transport failed to arrive despite repeated calls, prompting them to arrange alternate transportation themselves. The incident has once again highlighted the need for faster emergency medical services and stronger measures to tackle monkey attacks at the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Mahal has witnessed several monkey-related incidents in recent years, with tourists occasionally being bitten or injured. Authorities have repeatedly urged visitors not to carry visible food items and to remain cautious in areas where monkeys are frequently spotted. The latest incident has renewed calls for enhanced wildlife management and quicker emergency response systems to ensure the safety of domestic and international visitors alike.

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