Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar announced that a committee led by DGP Pranab Mohanty will submit a report on online gaming in September. Guidelines will be formulated to curb online betting and ensure safe gaming for youth.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is taking decisive steps to curb the rise of online gaming, which officials say is adversely affecting the youth. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar announced that a committee led by DGP Pranab Mohanty has been formed to study online gaming trends in the state and will submit its report in September. Based on this report, the government will formulate regulations to control online games and ensure they do not promote betting or exploit young people.

Rising Concerns Over Online Gaming

Responding to BJP MLA Suresh Kumar during the question hour on Tuesday, Home Minister Parameshwar said that online gaming is “ruining the future of young people.” In the last three years, 347 cases related to online betting have been registered in Karnataka. An amendment to the Karnataka Police Act was introduced in 2020 to address issues caused by online gaming, but the High Court struck down the amendment. An appeal has been filed with the Supreme Court, and the matter is currently pending.

Committee Formation And Guidelines

A committee headed by DGP Pranab Mohanty, which includes representatives from the gaming industry, has been tasked with studying the situation. The committee will submit its report in September. Based on its recommendations, guidelines will be formulated to categorise online games into those that involve skill development and those that involve betting. These guidelines will also be shared with gaming companies to ensure compliance.

Political Voices Demand Action

BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra intervened, noting that the amendment to the Police Act was introduced when he served as Home Minister. He said he faced immense pressure at the time and highlighted the extent of online gaming industry involvement, calling for strict measures to curb online betting.

Meanwhile, Minister Priyank Kharge stated that India currently witnesses transactions worth ₹4.5 billion across 590 million gamers. Gaming companies reportedly use servers in other countries to avoid paying GST, an issue that also requires government attention.

Online Gaming Messages Raise Alarm

Suresh Kumar revealed that he personally receives messages encouraging him to play online rummy. He shared that one message stated ₹1.62 lakh had been deposited in his wallet to play rummy, which he felt actively encouraged such activities among users