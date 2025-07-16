After Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh pitched Andhra Pradesh for an aerospace park, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured investors they won't be allowed to move out and promised alternate land if Devanahalli is not feasible.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara on Wednesday assured that the state will not let investors go to other states after Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh made a pitch to Aerospace industries to shift the project to build an Aerospace park to his state.

Parameshwara Responds to Andhra’s Pitch to Aerospace Industry

Parmeshwara said that if the Karnataka government is unable to provide land in Devanahalli, then they will find an alternative location.

"If we are not able to give land in Devanahalli, we will give it at some other place. We will definitely not let the other investors go to other states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. We will definitely convince them to invest in Karnataka," Parameshwara said.

This comes after Nara Lokesh made a pitch to the Aerospace industry to shift the project to Andhra Pradesh, following the Karnataka government's withdrawal of the plan to acquire land for an aerospace park in Bengaluru.

Nara Lokesh Promotes Andhra Pradesh as Aerospace Hub

Pitching to Aerospace industry, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has an attractive aerospace policy with "best-in-class incentives" and over “8000 acres of ready-to-use land”

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," Nara Lokesh said in a post on X.

Karnataka Withdraws Land Acquisition Amid Farmer Protests

This comes as the Karnataka government decided to withdraw the land acquisition of 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli taluk, near the Kempegowda International Airport, for a proposed aerospace park.

This marks a major victory for farmers who had been protesting against the land acquisition.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah announced, "In keeping with our commitment to protect farmers' interests and safeguard fertile agricultural land, the Government of Karnataka has decided to completely withdraw the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural District."