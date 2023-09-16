Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know

    The Karnataka government approves cloud seeding in Belagavi to aid drought-affected farmers. Cathy Climate Modification Consultancy, in collaboration with Belagavi Sugars Private Limited, will conduct the operation at their own expense, under District Collector guidance.
     

    Karnataka government gives go-ahead for cloud seeding in Belagavi; here's all you need to know
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has granted a green signal for cloud seeding in Belagavi for the benefit of the farmers, suffering from the lack of rainfall in the district. A few days ago, cloud seeding was done in Haveri.  

    Cathy Climate Modification Consultancy, in collaboration with Belagavi Sugars Private Limited, has proposed to conduct cloud seeding at their own expense and submitted a proposal to the government. Therefore, the state government sought approval from the relevant authority as per the regulations, allowing cloud seeding to proceed. The execution of the cloud seeding operation will be carried out under the guidance of the District Collector.

    Cloud seeding to be done over Karnataka's Haveri after Monsoon shortfall

    Meanwhile, the principal secretary of the revenue department has instructed the district collector to deliver a report to the government detailing the actions taken in this regard.

    Earlier this month, Prakash Koliwada, the MLA of Ranebennur from PKK Ltd., personally funded cloud seeding operations in Haveri district to address the critical water shortage. This initiative aims to provide much-needed relief to farmers grappling with adverse weather conditions, offering hope for improved agricultural outcomes in the region.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
