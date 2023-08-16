Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu

    In an unexpected move, the Karnataka government has authorized the release of water from the Krishnarajasagara (KRS) reservoir to Tamil Nadu, aligning with the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. This decision comes alongside the channelling of water into canals to support semi-dry crop cultivation for farmers in the Achukattu region. 

    Karnataka to release Krishnarajasagara water to Tamil Nadu
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Presently, the KRS reservoir holds 112.32 feet of water, with 3960 cusecs flowing into the dam and 7256 cusecs being released. Specific allocations include 5243 cusecs to the river, 1755 cusecs to Vishveswaraya canals (VC) 50 cusecs to Right bank canal (RBLL) canals, 58 cusecs to Left bank (LBLL) canals, 100 cusecs to Devaraja Arasu canals, and 50 cusecs to metric ( MCCW) canals, as per the Irrigation Department.

    Although officials have managed water flow during nighttime, restoring normalcy by morning, the current situation seems to be a result of the Supreme Court's order for water release to Tamil Nadu. 

    Amidst a challenging agricultural landscape due to monsoon failures, District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy expressed the state's predicament during a press conference, noting that dwindling rainfall and reduced reservoir inflow have compounded the difficulties.

    Tamil Nadu's legal pursuits in the Supreme Court have resulted in the Center's non-recognition of their plea. Although tensions with Tamil Nadu have risen in the past due to similar situations, Chaluvarayaswamy assured the public that the state remains committed to supporting farmers in the Achukattu area through the reservoirs in the Kaveri Valley region.
     'These jokers...' MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar mocks Congress, DMK for seeking PM's help on Cauvery water dispute

    The minister's response to questions about the BJP's complaint against him was measured, as he refrained from negative commentary, choosing instead to focus on the day's significance. Chaluvarayaswamy, while not participating in Independence Day celebrations, expressed gratitude towards the BJP before departing.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Karnataka: Auto drivers in Tumkur want new permits halted

    Tamil Nadu mo vkpves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka vkp

    Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert vkp

    Excessive use of Artificial Intelligence is very risky: Expert

    Self-proclaimed Godman Nithyananda's 'avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya' video goes viral vkp

    Self-proclaimed Godman Nithyananda's 'avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya' video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH snt

    Shocking! Mumbai restaurant faces legal action after customer finds rat in chicken curry - WATCH

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Sachin Pilot, IAF veteran shoot down BJP's claim about Rajesh Pilot dropping bombs in Mizoram in 1966

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages gcw

    Google rolls out new AI search on Chrome to summarise web pages

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August anr

    Kerala stares at drought as monsoon rain drops by 90 per cent in August

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co" LMA

    "Yalla Habibi" song OUT: Watch Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly grooving to beats in "Ramachandra Boss & Co"

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon