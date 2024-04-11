Karnataka govt changes timings of Anganwadi centres in state; Here's why

The Department of Women and Child Development in Karnataka is extending Anganwadi Center hours statewide due to increasing sunlight levels. Originally limited to Kalyan Karnataka, this initiative now covers all districts starting May 15. To ensure staff and community well-being, Anganwadi workers will have a vacation from May 11 to 26. Regular hours of 9:30 am to 4 pm will resume on May 27.

The Department of Women and Child Development of Karnataka has responded to the escalating sunlight levels across the state by extending the operational hours of Anganwadi Centers statewide. Initially limited to the Kalyan Karnataka portion, this initiative has now been broadened to include all districts.

Previously, Anganwadi centres in the Kalyan Karnataka region operated from 8 am to 12 noon, a schedule designed with consideration for the summer months. However, recognizing the need for consistency and the effects of heightened sunlight in other districts, the extension will now come into effect from May 15, five days earlier than originally planned.



With the onset of summer, the well-being of Anganwadi staff and the communities they serve remains a priority. Therefore, to ensure adequate rest and respite, Anganwadi workers will be granted a summer vacation from May 11 to 26.

Following this break, the centres will resume operations with regular timings, functioning from 9:30 am to 4 pm as usual, starting May 27. This decision aims to provide a more uniform approach to the operational hours of Anganwadi centres, aligning with the needs of both staff and beneficiaries during the summer season.