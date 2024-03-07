Lone warrior: 58-year-old woman digs well to supply water for Anganwadi in Sirsi, water flows after 36 days

Gauri Naik, a resident of Ganesha Nagar, dug a well at Anganwadi number 6 to address water scarcity. Despite halting by authorities due to media attention, local protests ensued. MP Anantkumar Hegde intervened, urging officials to allow Gauri to continue her noble effort, garnering widespread community support and celebration.

Gauri Naik, a 58-year-old resident of Ganesha Nagar in Sirsi, has achieved a remarkable feat by single-handedly digging a well within the premises of Anganwadi number 6. After 36 days of relentless effort, she succeeded in bringing forth water, which turned out to be none other than water from the revered Ganges river.

The initiative, undertaken to address the persistent issue of inadequate drinking water for children in the area, garnered immense support and appreciation from the local community. Upon the successful completion of the well, residents of Ganesha Nagar expressed their joy by distributing sweets and celebrating the accomplishment throughout the village.



Determined at 58: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi

Gauri Naik's journey began on the 30th of January, with a noble intention to provide a sustainable solution to the water scarcity issue plaguing Anganwadi number 6. However, despite her commendable efforts, the district administration, along with the women and child welfare department, intervened and halted the digging process after media attention highlighted Gauri's endeavour.

This decision sparked protests among the locals, who strongly advocated for Gauri's cause and voiced their dissent by submitting petitions to the Assistant Commissioner's office and the Tahsildar's office. Their outcry reached the ears of MP Anantkumar Hegde, who visited the site and urged the District Collector to allow Gauri to continue her work unhindered.