Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lone warrior: 58-year-old woman digs well to supply water for Anganwadi in Sirsi, water flows after 36 days

    Gauri Naik, a resident of Ganesha Nagar, dug a well at Anganwadi number 6 to address water scarcity. Despite halting by authorities due to media attention, local protests ensued. MP Anantkumar Hegde intervened, urging officials to allow Gauri to continue her noble effort, garnering widespread community support and celebration.

    Lone warrior: 58-year-old woman digs well to supply water for Anganwadi in Sirsi, water flows after 36 days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    Gauri Naik, a 58-year-old resident of Ganesha Nagar in Sirsi, has achieved a remarkable feat by single-handedly digging a well within the premises of Anganwadi number 6. After 36 days of relentless effort, she succeeded in bringing forth water, which turned out to be none other than water from the revered Ganges river.

    The initiative, undertaken to address the persistent issue of inadequate drinking water for children in the area, garnered immense support and appreciation from the local community. Upon the successful completion of the well, residents of Ganesha Nagar expressed their joy by distributing sweets and celebrating the accomplishment throughout the village.

    Determined at 58: Anganwadi worker digs well for children's welfare in Uttara Kannada's Sirsi

    Gauri Naik's journey began on the 30th of January, with a noble intention to provide a sustainable solution to the water scarcity issue plaguing Anganwadi number 6. However, despite her commendable efforts, the district administration, along with the women and child welfare department, intervened and halted the digging process after media attention highlighted Gauri's endeavour.

    This decision sparked protests among the locals, who strongly advocated for Gauri's cause and voiced their dissent by submitting petitions to the Assistant Commissioner's office and the Tahsildar's office. Their outcry reached the ears of MP Anantkumar Hegde, who visited the site and urged the District Collector to allow Gauri to continue her work unhindered.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in Initial phase: BMRCL vkp

    Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

    Karnataka government files urgent appeal to High Court after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams vkp

    Karnataka govt files urgent appeal to HC after order cancelling Class 5, 8, 9, and 11 board exams

    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair vkp

    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar

    Recent Stories

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report gcw

    Apple working on 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, may launch in 2027: Report

    Ajith Kumar was hospitalized for THIS reason; read here NIR

    Ajith Kumar was hospitalized for THIS reason; read here

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest opener to reach 1,000 Test runs; fans applaud milestone

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more avv

    Explained: What is 'Parrot Fever', affecting several people in European countries? Know its symptoms & more

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion AJR

    IndiGo Airlines faces social media storm as passenger reveals missing seat cushion

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon