Free CT and MRI services have been suspended in 12 district hospitals across Karnataka due to ₹140 crore pending dues to a diagnostic firm. Poor and BPL patients are being forced to pay for scans, triggering distress across affected districts.

Free CT and MRI scanning services have been suspended in 12 district hospitals across Karnataka due to the State Government’s pending payment of ₹140 crore to Krishna Diagnostic Limited. The sudden halt has left hundreds of poor patients, particularly BPL cardholders who depend on government facilities, in distress. The affected districts include Yadgir, Chitradurga, Kolar, Karwar and Haveri, among others. With diagnostic services unavailable, many patients are now being forced either to wait indefinitely or to pay for scans at private centres.

Krishna Diagnostic Limited has been managing free CT and MRI services in government hospitals across the state under a public healthcare arrangement. However, owing to outstanding payments from the Health Department, the company has reportedly stopped providing services in several district hospitals.

MRI Scanning Services Completely Halted

MRI scanning services have been completely suspended in district hospitals in Haveri, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Kolar and Karwar. Patients are reportedly being asked to bear the cost of scans themselves, even after producing their BPL cards. Sources indicate that MRI scans are currently being conducted only for patients who make direct payments.

Patients have expressed frustration, stating that they are being charged up to ₹2,181 for a CT scan and ₹4,221 for an MRI scan. For many families who rely on government hospitals for affordable treatment, these charges are unaffordable.

In Yadgir’s Mother and Child Hospital (Old District Hospital), as well as the district hospital, CT scanning services have been suspended, causing significant hardship. District Surgeon Dr Afrin Rizwan stated that nearly 250 scans were conducted every month at the district hospital. In Haveri District Hospital, patients are reportedly being asked to pay around ₹2,200 for scans at external centres.

“We came for a scan due to health issues. But the hospital staff are telling us that the government has not cleared the payments, so we must pay for the scan ourselves. Where will the poor get such money? If we could afford it, why would we come to a district hospital?” patients said, expressing their dissatisfaction.

Scenes of patients waiting for days near scan centres in the hope that services will resume have been reported at several hospitals.

Efforts Underway to Resolve the Issue

Krishna Diagnostics has suspended scanning services in 12 district hospitals across the state, including Haveri. However, officials have assured that efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest.

MV Pradeepkumar, Dean of HIMS, stated that steps are being taken to establish a separate MRI and CT scan centre under Haveri Medical College to ensure that patients are not affected for long.