The Ballari City Corporation dumped garbage outside two private hospitals after repeated violations of waste disposal rules. The action followed ignored notices and fines, with officials warning of stricter measures to protect public health.

In a strong move to enforce sanitation norms and safeguard public health, the Ballari City Corporation has taken an unusual yet decisive step against private hospitals repeatedly violating waste disposal rules. Despite multiple warnings and penalties, some hospitals continued to flout regulations, prompting civic authorities to dump garbage in front of the offending premises as a public warning and deterrent.

Hospitals Penalised For Repeated Violations

The action was taken against Padmavathi Kidney Care Centre in Parvathi Nagar and Dwaraka Hospital on Moka Road. According to Corporation officials, Padmavathi Kidney Care Centre was found disposing of general waste indiscriminately, while Dwaraka Hospital was caught dumping medical waste into the Corporation’s garbage collection vehicle, which is a serious violation of safety and sanitation norms.

Notices And Fines Ignored By Managements

Officials stated that both hospitals had earlier been served notices and fined for similar violations. However, the hospital managements allegedly failed to comply with the directions, showed continued negligence, and adopted an evasive approach by neither paying the fines in a timely manner nor correcting their waste disposal practices.

Early Morning Action Sends Strong Message

Early on Tuesday morning, Corporation staff dumped garbage in front of the two hospitals, sending a clear and public message against repeated non-compliance. The unexpected action reportedly left hospital staff taken aback, underscoring the seriousness with which the civic body is now enforcing sanitation regulations.

Warning Of More Stringent Measures Ahead

The City Corporation has clarified that this action is only the beginning. Officials warned that stricter measures would be taken in the coming days against individuals, institutions, or establishments found disposing of garbage indiscriminately or illegally dumping medical waste.

Public Health And Cleanliness a Shared Responsibility

Emphasising that cleanliness and public health are collective responsibilities, officials noted that hospitals, in particular, must strictly adhere to waste management norms. The Corporation hopes that this exemplary action will serve as a strong warning to other hospitals and commercial establishments, encouraging better compliance and discipline in waste disposal practices.