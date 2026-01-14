Four members of a family, including three children, were killed in a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a car near Bharathipura Cross in Thirthahalli taluk of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. Police suspect overspeeding.

In a tragic road accident that has left an entire village in mourning, four members of the same family lost their lives following a head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and a car in Thirthahalli taluk of Karnataka on Tuesday evening. The fatal crash occurred near Bharathipura Cross, where the car was completely crushed, underscoring the severity of the impact.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Incident

The victims were travelling in a Swift Dzire car while returning to Sringeri from Channagiri. The family, residents of Menase village in Sringeri taluk, was heading home when the accident occurred. The collision took place near a road curve at Bharathipura Cross, where a KSRTC bus travelling from Mangaluru to Raichur rammed into the car.

Due to the force of the impact, the car was completely mangled. Two occupants died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being shifted to hospital, taking the death toll to four.

Details of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Fatima (70), Rihan (15), Rahil (9), and Zayan (12). The tragic loss of three children and an elderly family member has plunged Menase village into deep grief, with residents struggling to come to terms with the sudden tragedy.

Injured Shifted to Hospital

Three others travelling in the car — Zarina (35), Rihha (12), and Riyaz (35) — sustained serious injuries in the accident. They were initially taken to the Thirthahalli Taluk Hospital for first aid and later shifted for further medical treatment. Doctors said their condition is being closely monitored.

Passengers travelling on the KSRTC bus escaped unhurt, although the front portion of the bus sustained damage in the collision.

Police Inspection and Investigation

Police from the Thirthahalli police station visited the accident site and conducted a detailed inspection. The bodies were shifted to the Thirthahalli mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding at the road curve may have contributed to the accident. A case has been registered at the Thirthahalli police station, and further investigation is underway.

The death of four members of a single family has left relatives and villagers devastated. The incident once again highlights the urgent need for stricter adherence to road safety measures, particularly on accident-prone stretches.