Two 8-year-old students were abducted from Kamalapur Government Kannada Primary School in Dharwad. CCTV footage aided police in tracing the kidnapper. The children were rescued safely in Joida after the suspect met with a bike accident.

A shocking incident of child abduction in broad daylight has sent waves of fear across Dharwad after two eight-year-old students were kidnapped from a government primary school during school hours. The incident has raised serious concerns over child safety in educational institutions and sparked outrage among parents and residents in the city, a major educational hub of north Karnataka.

Children Abducted After Lunch Break

The abduction occurred on Monday at around 2.30 pm at Kamalapur Government Kannada Primary School No. 4. According to preliminary information, an unidentified man called two children out of their classroom shortly after they finished lunch.

He then escorted them out of the school premises, made them sit on a motorcycle, and fled the spot without immediately arousing suspicion.

CCTV Captures Abduction

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which shows the accused taking the children away on a bike. The footage was later secured by the police and proved crucial in tracking the suspect’s movement and identifying the escape route.

Identity Of The Abducted Children

Both children are Class 3 students aged eight years. They have been identified as Tanveer Ahmed Dodmani and Lakshmi Manjunath Karappannavar. The fact that the children were abducted while seated together after lunch has further heightened concerns over supervision within the school premises.

Parents Break Down, Blame Administrative Lapses

As news of the abduction spread, the children’s parents rushed to the school in tears. Expressing shock and anger, they questioned the safety measures in place during school hours.

“How can children be abducted when they are supposed to be safe inside a school? On what assurance should we send our children to school?” distraught parents asked, blaming administrative negligence and demanding the immediate and safe return of their children.

Accident Leads To Breakthrough In Case

In a dramatic turn, the kidnapping came to light after the accused met with a road accident while attempting to flee towards Joida with the children. Acting on information about the accident, Joida police rushed to the spot.

While questioning the children at the scene, officers realised that they had been forcibly taken by an unknown person. The children narrated the entire incident to the police, prompting immediate action.

Children Rescued, Accused Hospitalised

The Joida police safely rescued both children and shifted them to the Joida police station, where they are currently under protection. The accused, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a nearby hospital and is under police watch.

Dharwad Police Team Rushes To Joida

After receiving confirmation that the children had been found, a team from the Dharwad suburban police rushed to Joida. Officials said the accused will be formally taken into custody once he is medically fit.

A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping and to determine whether any accomplices were involved.

Children To Be Reunited With Parents

Police have initiated the process of bringing the children back to Dharwad and safely handing them over to their parents. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter safety measures and enhanced monitoring within school premises to prevent such crimes.