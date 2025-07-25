Four youths from Gonikoppal died in a tragic road accident near Devarakolli on NH-275 in Madikeri taluk after their car collided head-on with a lorry while returning from Ullal. Two died on the spot, and two succumbed to injuries later.

Kodagu: A tragic road accident near Devarakolli in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district claimed the lives of four young men. The incident occurred on Friday along the Madikeri–Mangaluru National Highway 275.

Head-On Collision Between Car and Lorry

According to reports, a head-on collision between a car and a lorry led to the fatal crash. Two individuals died on the spot, while the remaining two succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Victims Were Returning From Ullal

The deceased have been identified as Nihad, Rishan, Rasib, and another youth whose identity has yet to be confirmed. All four hailed from Gonikoppal in Kodagu district. The group had reportedly travelled to Ullal on Thursday and was returning to Madikeri when the accident took place.

The car, which was headed toward Madikeri, crashed into an oncoming lorry, resulting in severe damage. The vehicle was completely mangled in the impact.

Police Launch Investigation

Personnel from the Madikeri Rural Police Station rushed to the scene and have registered a case. Clearing operations are currently underway to restore traffic flow on the busy highway.