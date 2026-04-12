A 22-year-old man’s death in Karnataka has taken a serious turn as police register an FIR against his girlfriend, her mother, and another person for alleged abetment to suicide. Investigators are examining evidence, including messages.

The death of a 22-year-old man by suicide on Eid day in Mangaluru has taken a disturbing turn, with allegations of emotional harassment and abetment emerging during the police investigation. Mohammed Ashik, a resident of Edurupadavu in Moodushedde, died on March 21. Following a complaint filed by his family, the police have registered an FIR against three individuals, including the woman he was in a relationship with and her mother, accusing them of driving him to suicide.

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FIR Against Girlfriend And Two Others

According to police sources, what initially appeared to be a straightforward suicide case has now revealed deeper concerns. The Kavoor police in Mangaluru have registered a case against the young woman, her mother, and another individual for alleged abetment to suicide. Investigators reportedly examined Ashik’s mobile phone, which revealed details about his strained relationship and alleged mental harassment in the days leading up to his death.

Relationship Background

Mohammed Ashik had reportedly been in a relationship with a classmate since his college days. The woman, who is from Ullal in Mangaluru, was known to both families. However, Ashik’s family has alleged that she had been distancing herself from him in recent times, which caused him emotional distress.

Alleged Harassment And WhatsApp Messages

According to the complaint, Ashik confronted the woman shortly before his death, questioning her about the state of their relationship. In response, she allegedly sent abusive and offensive messages via WhatsApp. One such message reportedly told him to “go die somewhere”, along with other disturbing remarks. Police sources stated that these messages were found on his phone and form part of the evidence in the case.

Family’s Allegations

Ashik’s family has claimed that he was mentally shattered by the alleged harassment and humiliation, which they believe led him to take the extreme step. They have further alleged that the woman took gifts and money from him during the course of their relationship and later subjected him to emotional distress.

Police Action And Legal Sections Invoked

Based on the complaint filed by Ashik’s father, the Kavoor police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 108, 352, 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that further action will be taken based on the findings.