Artist and makeup artist Soumya Shetty has been arrested by Karkala police in connection with her husband Sudeep Rai’s alleged suicide case. The court has remanded her to 14-day judicial custody following a complaint filed by the victim’s father alleging abetment and mental harassment.

Artist and makeup artist Soumya Shetty has been arrested by the Karkala police in connection with the death of her husband, Sudeep Rai, who died just a month after their wedding. According to police reports, Sudeep allegedly died on March 29 after consuming poison. The case gained momentum after his father lodged a formal complaint accusing Soumya Shetty of abetment to suicide and mental harassment. Following a preliminary investigation, police took Soumya into custody and produced her before a court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

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Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody

After being arrested by the Karkala police, Soumya Shetty was produced before the jurisdictional court. The court, after hearing the initial submissions, ordered 14 days of judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Background of the Relationship

Soumya Shetty and Sudeep Rai were reportedly in a relationship prior to their marriage, which took place on February 17 this year. Following the wedding, Sudeep, a businessman from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada, moved to Soumya’s residence at Bangle Gudde in Karkala. However, their marital life reportedly faced difficulties within weeks of the wedding.

Allegations by Sudeep’s Family

Sudeep’s father has alleged in his complaint that Soumya Shetty subjected his son to mental harassment, which he claims ultimately led to his suicide. The complaint further states that on March 17, Soumya allegedly blocked the car in which Sudeep and his mother were travelling and verbally abused them using offensive language, along with issuing threats.

The family also alleged that on March 22, Soumya herself contacted Sudeep’s relatives informing them that he had consumed a poisonous substance. Sudeep was immediately rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to the effects of the poison on March 29 despite treatment.

Police Action and Investigation

Based on the complaint filed by Sudeep’s father, the Karkala police initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Inspector Manjappa, the officer in charge of the Karkala City Police Station, confirmed that sufficient preliminary evidence had been gathered leading to Soumya Shetty’s arrest. Police have stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and verify the allegations made by the family.