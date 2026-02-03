In Dharwad, Karnataka, farmer Annappa Mayannavar has installed solar-powered CCTV cameras to protect his chili crop from theft. The 360-degree surveillance ensures the safety of the harvest and highlights the growing use of technology in agriculture.

In Chikkanarti village of Kundgol taluk, Dharwad district, a farmer has taken an innovative step to safeguard his chili crop, which has shown a promising yield this season. To protect the crop from increasing theft during harvest, Annappa Channappa Mayannavar has installed solar-powered CCTV cameras in his field. This initiative has not only ensured the safety of his produce but has also inspired local farmers to consider technology-driven solutions for crop protection.

Rising Chili Cultivation Amid Challenges

Over the past two to three years, the number of chili growers in Chikkanarti has increased. However, small-scale cultivation has declined due to inconsistent rainfall and fluctuating market prices. The village has a population of over 3,000, with more than 1,200 voters, yet only two farmers are currently growing chili commercially.

Annappa Mayannavar cultivates chili on four acres, while another farmer has a two-acre plot. The chili crop allows for two to three harvests annually, and the first harvest this season is fetching a good price, attracting unwanted attention from thieves.

360-Degree CCTV Surveillance for Crop Protection

Previously, Annappa tried guarding his field overnight, but constant vigilance was physically demanding and unsustainable. To address this, he installed two solar-powered CCTV cameras on a large pole in the centre of his four-acre field. The cameras rotate 360 degrees continuously, effectively monitoring the entire area. This investment of ₹50,000 has significantly reduced the threat from thieves, who previously stole seven to eight bags of chili in a single night.

Necessity of Investing in Crop Security

The use of CCTV cameras for crop protection is not limited to Chikkanarti. In Gudageri, another farmer named Shankrayya has similarly installed cameras to secure his chili crops during the harvest period. With the prices of dried chili expected to remain favourable this season, investing in security measures is increasingly seen as essential.

As Annappa Mayannavar explains: "We have grown chili on four acres, and the harvest is ready. For a few days, thefts were extreme. Installing two solar-powered CCTV cameras has helped reduce the threat and safeguard our hard work."

This approach highlights a growing trend among farmers in Karnataka to embrace technology, not only to boost production but also to ensure the safety and profitability of their crops.