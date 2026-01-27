An on-duty woman employee was allegedly pushed and her chain was snatched inside the lift of AIIMS Bhopal campus, triggering serious questions about security lapses.

An on-duty woman employee was allegedly pushed and her chain was snatched inside the lift of AIIMS Bhopal campus, triggering serious questions about security lapses. The incident occurred on Sunday but came to light only on Monday after CCTV footage of the robbery surfaced.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victim, identified as Varsha, was alone when a young man wearing a mask entered the lift. He engaged her by asking about a medical department. However, as the lift reached the third floor and the doors opened, the man stepped out briefly, then abruptly turned back and attempted to snatch Varsha’s mangalsutra. She resisted, but the accused allegedly pushed her aside and ran towards the staircase, escaping with the chain.

Scroll to load tweet…

There was no security guard stationed near the lift at the time of the incident. The matter surfaced only later when a guard arrived during routine rounds and alerted senior officials. The victim subsequently contacted the Bagsewania police station to report the crime.

Due to the Sunday holiday and Republic Day celebrations on January 26, patient footfall on the campus was relatively low. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused fled the premises through the IPD gate. He is yet to be identified.