Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary

    A team of state experts is assessing the feasibility of installing a ropeway at Ekashila Hill in Bellary following MLA Bharat Reddy's proposal. The study aims to enhance tourism infrastructure and accessibility, potentially boosting the local economy and showcasing the region's heritage and beauty.

    Karnataka: Experts begin survey to assess feasibility of ropeway on Ekashila hills in Bellary vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Responding to longstanding demands and a recent proposal by MLA Bharat Reddy during the Belagavi winter session, a team of state experts has arrived in Bellary to assess the feasibility of installing a ropeway at Ekashila Hill. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing tourism infrastructure and accessibility to the historic site.

    For decades, locals and visitors alike have advocated for the establishment of a ropeway to Ekashila Hill in Bellary, recognizing its potential to boost tourism and facilitate easier access to the scenic location. MLA Bharat Reddy's proposal during the recent legislative session further catalyzed efforts to address this demand.

    Nandi Hills to be developed as international tourist destination: Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar

    In response to Reddy's proposal, Tourism Minister HK Patil committed to sending a team of experts from his department to conduct a comprehensive study of the site. True to his word, the team arrived in Bellary and embarked on a two-day study, meticulously examining the terrain and gathering crucial data, including drone footage and still images of the historic fort situated atop Ekashila Hill.

    The intensive study conducted by the expert team serves as a crucial step towards realizing the vision of installing a rope-way at Ekashila Hill. Armed with the insights gleaned from their assessment, the team will now proceed to draft an outline for the construction of the ropeway, laying the groundwork for future implementation.

    Shimoga Airport set to commence operations on August 11

    The proposed rope-way holds immense promise not only in terms of enhancing tourist experiences but also in promoting economic development in the region. By providing a convenient and scenic mode of transportation to Ekashila Hill, the ropeway is poised to attract a greater influx of visitors, thereby stimulating local businesses and generating employment opportunities.

    Furthermore, the installation of the rope-way aligns with broader efforts to showcase Bellary's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty on a wider stage. 

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    'Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap vkp

    ‘Is that Sambar?': Bengaluru resident shares video of muddy drinking water coming out of tap

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why are heavy goods vehicles, buses banned on Marathahalli Outer Ring service road?

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

    Karnataka government implements ban on Hookah bars, products statewide vkp

    Karnataka government implements ban on Hookah bars, products statewide

    Recent Stories

    Tesla Chicken & Pizza shop owner loses 12,000 pounds in trademark battle with Elon Musk's company snt

    'Tesla Chicken & Pizza' shop owner in Greater Manchester loses trademark battle with Elon Musk's company

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier? rkn

    Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier?

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant RBA EAI

    7 signs that suggest you may be pregnant

    cricket Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India osf

    Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon