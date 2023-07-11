Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shimoga Airport set to commence operations on August 11

    Shimoga Airport in India is set to begin operations on August 11, 2023, with Indigo Airlines soon opening bookings. The proposed railway route from Talaguppa to Hubballi received positive feedback, and construction will start soon. 70% of the work at Jog Falls has been completed, and the project is expected to finish by December 2023. Plans for a ropeway in Kodachadri and a harbour in Kollur are under consideration.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 6:28 PM IST

    The recently-opened airport in Shimoga is all set to commence operations on August 11, 2023. Air operations are expected to start exactly a month later. However, Indigo Airlines has not yet begun the booking process. According to Shimoga MP B Y Raghavendra, the booking process will commence very soon.

    Speaking with media representatives in Shimoga, Raghavendra mentioned that he had personally invited Minister M B Patil to inaugurate the first flight from the Shimoga Airport. He also requested the minister to oversee the commencement of Indigo flight bookings for the airport's operations.

    Positive reviews for the proposed new railway line

    The Talaguppa-Siddapura-Sirsi-Hubballi railway route survey has received positive feedback and reports. However, there is a slight issue with objections from the forest regarding the railway route. The construction of tunnels along the route will soon commence. Raghavendra stated that the railway route construction will start shortly.

    Commenting on the murders of a Jain monk in Belagavi and a Yuva Brigade member in T Narasipura, Raghavendra expressed his concern and urged the government to initiate an immediate investigation.

    Jog Falls work is 70% complete

    Raghavendra visited the construction site of the world-class tourist destination, Jog Falls, and reported that 70% of the work is complete. The project was initiated with funds of Rs 185 crore during BSY's tenure as CM. It is expected to be fully completed by the end of December 2023. The site will feature an entrance, a children's park, a hotel and restaurants, and a ropeway.

    The proposal for a ropeway in Kodachadri and a harbour in Kollur is currently under consideration. Construction is underway for tourist shelters at Jog Falls, including three galleries and ropeways.

    Work is set to be completed within three months. The construction plan ensures that 10,000 tourists can view Jog Falls at a time. The MLA has rejected the proposal for a swimming pool at the site due to strong opposition from environmentalists.

    All the development works will be carried out without cutting any trees at the site. The Talakalale Water Sports facility will be developed, and a ropeway is being constructed at a cost of 2 crores, as informed by the MP.

