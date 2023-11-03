Karnataka : DyCM Shivakumar defends party unity, targets BJP leadership woes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rejected the suggestions of uneasiness within the Congress party regarding the potential change in the CM of Karnataka's position after a tenure of 2.5 years. He taunted towards BJP and alleged a deficiency in their ability to select a leader of opposition.

Speaking to the press, Shivakumar said, "Dissatisfaction within our party does not exist. Any such uneasiness appears to be prevailing within the BJP, and this is affecting their ability to appoint leaders."

He went on to pose a pointed question, "Can you name any state or country where, even after five or six months have passed since the formation of a government, a Leader of the Opposition has not been elected?"

Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

Regarding speculations surrounding the potential addition of three more deputy chief ministers, Shivakumar provided clarification, stating, "The decision-making process for such appointments lies with the high command. It's crucial to recognize that the Congress is not a regional entity but a national party. Any decisions in this regard require consultation with the high command. Neither I, as the Chief Minister, nor the MLAs can unilaterally alter the government's composition. The authority to make such changes rests with our high command, and they will be the ones to decide”

He also revealed that preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were underway, with a list of potential candidates set to be finalized within the next few days. Observers had already been designated for all Lok Sabha constituencies, underscoring the party's commitment to the electoral process.

Shivakumar additionally discussed the party's outreach efforts, indicating that a significant portion of their team had engaged with workers and compiled candidate reports. He also noted that the state was celebrating Karnataka's 50th anniversary throughout the year, with festivities that had commenced in Vijayanagara Nadu Hampi and were continuing in Gadag.



On the subject of government initiatives, Shivakumar mentioned Chief Minister's plans to construct Bhubaneswari Bhawan and informed about 10 ministers participating in the Gadag program.

In the context of drought conditions affecting the state, he suggested that the BJP conduct a drought survey and collaborate with authorities in Delhi for reporting.