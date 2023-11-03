Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar faction: Intensifying political turbulence in Karnataka

    The state of Karnataka finds itself embroiled in political tumult as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resolutely asserts his right to a full five-year term, despite mounting opposition from within his own party. Addressing a crowd in the Vijayanagar district at Hospet, Siddaramaiah left no room for ambiguity. He firmly declared, "Our government will be in power for five years, and I am the Chief Minister. I will continue in this role for the full five-year term." This statement was directed at critics, particularly those advocating for a change in leadership, primarily motivated by concerns over unemployment.

     

    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Siddaramaiah's uncompromising stance comes in response to speculation about a potential leadership change, fueled by statements from Mandya MLA Ganiga Ravi and others within the party. The Chief Minister's resolve remains unwavering as he admonishes those who seek to replace him, along with the Deputy Chief Minister.
    The most significant opposition to Siddaramaiah's tenure has emerged from the DK Shivakumar faction within the party. Ramnagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, representing this faction, has boldly asserted that DK Shivakumar should ascend to the position of Chief Minister within one and a half years. Hussain underlined Shivakumar's pivotal role in bringing the party to power and stressed that this sentiment is shared by the people of the state. This stance directly contradicts Siddaramaiah's assertion that those discussing leadership change are not actively involved in their work.

    As the political tensions escalate, a breakfast meeting has been arranged, inviting 10 to 12 ministers, particularly from the CM Siddaramaiah faction. This meeting, scheduled for Saturday, indicates a potential effort to resolve internal party disputes.

     

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
