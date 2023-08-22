Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka DyCM fined Rs 50000 for putting up illegal hoardings in Bengaluru

    Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar fined Rs 50,000 for unauthorized posters in Bengaluru. Strict measures enforced against illegal banners and hoardings. Fine deposited after hoarding near party office violates rules.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Karnataka Pradesh Congress President D K Shivakumar has been fined Rs 50,000 for displaying unauthorized posters in Bengaluru. The strict action comes as part of the city's crackdown on illegal posters, banners, and hoardings. Shivakumar's party allegedly put up posters without proper permission near the party office on Queens Road.

    Shivakumar, also serving as Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister, recently introduced strict measures against unauthorized posters in the city.

    After High Court rap, Karnataka Govt to ban illegal hoardings, banners in Bengaluru

    Each violation now carries a hefty fine of Rs 50,000. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) imposed the fine on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) after discovering an oversized hoarding on the footpath of Queen's Road.

    In response, the BBMP sent a notice to Shivakumar, stating that KPCC had erected the hoarding without obtaining prior permission. The fine was directed to be deposited into the BBMP chief commissioner's account. 

    The hoarding featured images of Congress leaders and was set up by KPCC's Backward Community Wing to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Rajiv Gandhi and D Devaraj Urs.

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

    Following the incident, it was confirmed that Shivakumar had deposited the Rs 50,000 fine into BBMP's bank account. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had declared the stringent penalty for unauthorized hoardings, citing a High Court order. He emphasized his commitment to getting rid of unauthorized posters, regardless of political, social, or religious affiliations.

    The BBMP officials also filed a police complaint against KPCC's Backward Classes Cell for their unauthorized banner on Queen's Road.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 6:04 PM IST
