Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

The Congress government in Karnataka seeks to address Bengaluru's traffic jams by inviting global tenders to manage congestion. Companies from Singapore and Israel expected to participate. Critics highlight the need for infrastructural development in the city. Tender process concludes on August 8.

The Congress government in Karnataka has taken a significant step to address the notorious traffic jams in Bengaluru. To tackle the congestion in Silicon City, the government has invited global tenders for managing the traffic. The tender process will conclude on August 8.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the initiative in Delhi, stating that the Global tender is being rolled out through Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). He also revealed that he had discussed the proposal with Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

Bengaluru: Facing traffic-related issues? You can now call helpline number 112

Bengaluru, being intersected by four National Highways, experiences a surge in traffic, and despite various efforts to address the issue, congestion has been worsening lately, as per DKS.

Companies from Singapore and Israel -- known for managing heavy traffic in their regions -- are expected to participate in the tender process. Bengaluru's traffic problem has drawn global attention, particularly because the city is considered an 'International City."



Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

However, former SP Basavaraj Malagatti expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of this move. He highlighted the urgent need for infrastructural development in Bengaluru, given that the city has witnessed 78 per cent development in Asia, while infrastructure development remains at only 20 per cent.

He criticized the Congress government, stating that funds earmarked for development were being utilized for Guarantee funds. Malagatti emphasized that officials should personally experience the traffic situation on Bengaluru roads during peak hours, from 9 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm. He believes this will give them a better understanding of the challenges faced by commuters.