New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) met officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday and visited some facilities to learn how the national capital is dealing with urban challenges such as town planning, waste management and the construction bye-laws.

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar visits Delhi to study urban solutions

"Delhi is a very historic, big and planned city. The population is double that of Bengaluru. There are three challenges in Delhi: town planning, waste management, and the construction by-laws. Though I visited Hyderabad and Chennai as well, but it was very important to know about the new policies in Delhi. If a city is not planned, it cannot work... I had a brief meeting and they gave their presentation citing new laws and their plans for the coming 25-30 years," Shivakumar told reporters.

Shivakumar impressed by Tehkhand Waste to Electricity plant

He visited the Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited in Delhi.

"Among all the plants I have visited, this one seems to be the most modern. It was a good learning experience for me. Let me go to Bengaluru and discuss this with my colleagues," Shivakumar said.

According to Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited website, it is a step towards managing ever increasing Municipal solid Waste and to prevent it going to landfill which is one of the efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for waste management.

As part of our efforts to study effective urban waste management, Shivakumar also visited the Okhla SLF site in Delhi today.

"Towards a Cleaner, Smarter Bengaluru! As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen municipal governance and enhance solid waste management in Bengaluru, I visited the Delhi Municipal Corporation at the SPM Civic Centre on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg today, accompanied by officers from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Our delegation was warmly received and engaged in insightful discussions with officials from MCD and DDA. We were briefed on Delhi's Master Plan, town planning strategies, building bye-laws, and the online building sanction system. We also visited the Okhla SLF site to understand the process of bio-mining legacy waste-an important step toward sustainable waste solutions," he said in a post on X.

"This visit follows earlier study visits to Hyderabad and Chennai, as we continue to explore and learn from successful urban waste management models across India. The aim is clear: to adopt proven, scalable technologies and planning frameworks that will shape a cleaner, more sustainable future for Namma Bengaluru," he added.

Centre’s SBM-U and AMRUT missions provide national urban framework

To deal with various issues concerning garbage, waste and sewage, the Centre launched the Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban (SBM-U) on October 2, 2014 and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in 500 cities on June 25, 2015.

To carry forward the work done on ground in Phase-I, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 has been launched on October 1st, 2021 for a period of five years, up to October 1, 2026, with a vision of achieving safe sanitation and scientific processing of municipal solid waste in all cities.