Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar broke down while addressing the media after 11 people died in a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB celebrations. The tragedy has sparked political blame and official introspection.

Celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL title win turned into a nightmare on Wednesday as a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium killed at least 11 people and left over 30 injured. The incident, triggered by a massive crowd surge at just two open gates, has not only shaken the city but also sparked a heated political blame game in Karnataka.

Scroll to load tweet…

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar breaks down on camera

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar broke down in tears as he addressed the media for the first time after the tragedy. Visibly emotional, he described the traumatic scenes he witnessed at the site.

“I am worried about the children. I saw they were 15 years old. I’ve seen 10 dead bodies with my own eyes. No family can digest this loss,” he said, his voice breaking.

Reflecting on the unexpected turnout, he added, “No one expected such a crowd. After 18 years, I don’t know what was boiling in the youngsters, they all came. Some decision they wanted to come out in the open… all that is debatable. But things have happened.”

Government admits lapses, offers apology

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Karnataka CM Shivakumar apologised to the public. “This should not have happened and we never expected such a big crowd… The stadium’s capacity is 35,000, but more than 3 lakh people were there… Gates were broken. We apologise for this incident.”

He said the state government is committed to identifying the facts and ensuring such a tragedy is never repeated. All non-essential government events, including World Environment Day celebrations, have been postponed as a mark of respect.

“Tomorrow, except the cabinet meeting, all programmes have been postponed,” Shivakumar added.

BJP blames Congress for ‘criminal negligence’

The tragedy has taken a political turn, with the BJP accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of “criminal negligence” in managing the crowd.

Shivakumar hit back, accusing the BJP of politicising a sensitive incident.

“BJP is doing politics… We are very sorry for the incident. We will work out a better solution in the future.”

Compensation announced for victims’ families

The Karnataka government has announced ₹10 lakh in compensation for each family that lost a member in the stampede. Over 30 others who were injured are currently being treated in hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition.

What was meant to be a moment of sporting celebration for RCB's maiden IPL title ended in a devastating tragedy. With political blame flying and administrative lapses under the spotlight, the Karnataka government now faces intense scrutiny as the city mourns its dead.