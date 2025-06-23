Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy dismissed DK Shivakumar’s 2028 CM ambitions as a dream, alleging corruption in the Congress government. He supported BR Patil’s bribery claims and pledged to develop Mandya’s Mysugar School.

Mandya: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy scoffed at the idea of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister in 2028, calling it nothing more than a dream. Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Kumaraswamy questioned, "Who in Congress will concede the CM post to Shivakumar?" They said that the decision ultimately lies in God's hands.

Alleges corruption in government departments

Kumaraswamy took aim at the state government, accusing it of rampant corruption. He alleged that ministers themselves are involved in “fixing rates” and demanding bribes. Supporting Congress MLA BR Patil’s recent statements, Kumaraswamy claimed that houses are being allotted only to those who pay bribes.

Blames HK Patil for deflection tactics

The JD(S) leader also targeted Minister HK Patil, accusing him of trying to divert attention from the corruption allegations in the Housing Department by releasing a letter. He said legislators are being asked to pay bribes to get department funds released, and claimed some intermediaries are even offering to procure houses in exchange for money using MLAs' letterheads.

Promises employment and educational development

Expressing his aspirations for the region, Kumaraswamy said he dreams of bringing major factories to the district to provide jobs for local youth. He also expressed interest in transforming Mysugar School into a model institution. Criticizing the leasing of such public assets as “daylight robbery,” he said he is ready to provide the ₹25 crore requested by the school’s trustees for its development.