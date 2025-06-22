Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar launched a new CityCat cleaning vehicle to enhance Bengaluru’s cleanliness. He called it a step toward a cleaner, greener city, reinforcing the government's commitment to urban infrastructure and hygiene.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced the launch of a new, advanced CityCat cleaning vehicle for Bengaluru, as part of efforts to make the city cleaner and greener.

DK Shivakumar launches new CityCat vehicle for Bengaluru

He said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving the city's cleanliness and infrastructure.

In a post on X, DK Shivakumar wrote, "Cleaner Bengaluru, Smarter Bengaluru. The all-new, state-of-the-art #CityCat vehicle is ready to roll out on Bengaluru's streets."

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>"This is more than a machine - it's a symbol of our commitment to a cleaner, greener future. We're transforming our city, one bold step at a time, and we won't stop until #Bengaluru shines," the post added. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><h2><strong>DK Shivakumar shares update on Yettinahole project</strong></h2><p>Earlier on Saturday, explaining the <a href=" https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/karnataka">Karnataka government's</a> Yettinahole project, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government has decided to deliver the Yettinahole water to Kolar by 2027.</p><p>He mentioned that the forest department has discussed the project's issues. Land acquisition and financial issues related to the construction of a balanced reservoir in Bairagonda, Lakkenahalli, were also discussed in the meeting with the forest department.</p><p>DK Shivakumar informed that the changes in the project will take place based on the suggestions of the ministers and asserted that he would study everything and raise the issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>"Our government's resolve is to deliver Yettinahole water to Kolar by 2027. We have already discussed the issues related to this project with the Forest Department, the land acquisition process, land acquisition and financial issues related to the construction of a balanced reservoir in Bairagonda, Lakkenahalli. Therefore, we visited the site of these works and inspected them. The changes in this project have been made based on the suggestions of the ministers. There are also some technical aspects here. I will study everything and raise this issue in the next cabinet meeting. I am not worried even if other projects are delayed, the CM has directed me to complete the Yettinahole project on priority", DK Shivakumar told reporters on Saturday. </p>