    'Will not provide water if...': Karnataka BJP releases video of DK Shivakumar's threats to apartment residents

    A video shared by the BJP shows Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar allegedly threatening apartment residents with denial of services unless they vote for Congress candidate DK Suresh. In the video, Shivakumar asserts his influence over local governance, emphasizing a quid pro quo for electoral support, sparking widespread criticism for unethical conduct and power misuse.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has circulated a video clip on social media featuring Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The video allegedly captures Shivakumar threatening the residents of an apartment complex, saying they would be denied essential services if they fail to vote for Congress candidate DK Suresh in the upcoming elections.

    During the meeting with apartment dwellers, Shivakumar can be heard stating that he was there for a "business deal," emphasizing the residents' main demands for CA land allocation and a steady supply of Cauvery water. Shivakumar pointed out that these were the residents' significant needs among other minor issues. He posed a direct question to the audience about what they would offer in return if their demands were met.

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda accuses Karnataka DyCM of kidnapping 9-year-old girl, stealing her father’s property

    "You need a CA site for the field. It is not you who play on that field, but your children," Shivakumar said, referencing ongoing legal proceedings related to their demands. He assured the residents that he had discussed their issues with the Commissioner of the State Urban Development Department, expressing a commitment to finding solutions and emphasizing mutual trust.

    Further intensifying his rhetoric, Shivakumar reminded the residents of his extensive control over local and regional governance, as he holds positions as the Minister for the BDA, City Corporation, Water Board, and Water Resources Department, and is the development minister of Bengaluru City. "Everything is in your hand and pocket. You will never get a deputy chief minister coming to your house again," he declared.

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    With a straightforward appeal mixed with a warning, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the reciprocity of their relationship, stating, "You promised to vote for us. Vote for us. CA placement will be given to you in two-three months. Otherwise don't ask me anything."

    This incident has sparked outrage among various political figures and citizens alike, raising concerns about ethical conduct and the misuse of power in electoral politics. 

     

