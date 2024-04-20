Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS Polls 2024: DK Shivakumar booked for violating MCC with 'vote for DK Suresh for Cauvery water' promise

    An FIR has been filed against Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during his campaign activities in RR Nagar. The allegations include bribery and undue influence, stemming from a video where he purportedly promised water supply in exchange for votes for his brother. The Election Commission acted swiftly on BJP's complaints, leading to the FIR.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 20, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    An FIR has been lodged against Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his address to apartment owners in RR Nagara. DK Shivakumar finds himself in legal trouble as an FIR has been filed against him at the RMC Yard Station. The case stems from his campaigning activities, particularly his interactions with voters in apartment complexes in RR Nagar.

    'Will not provide water if...': Karnataka BJP releases video of DK Shivakumar's threats to apartment residents

    The allegations against DK Shivakumar include canvassing for votes in an apartment complex and reportedly making promises in exchange for support. It's been claimed that he approached his brother, DK Suresh, for his vote and issued veiled threats.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024 Bengaluru rural seat profile: BJP-JDS's CN Manjunath aims to take over INC's DK Suresh

    The FIR, registered under IPC Section 171(B)(C)(E)(F), accuses DK Shivakumar of bribery and undue influence in elections. These allegations have surfaced after a video circulated on social media, where the Deputy Chief Minister purportedly assured residents of a housing society in his brother's constituency that he would ensure a supply of water from the Cauvery River if they voted for DK Suresh.

    The Election Commission, upon receiving complaints from the BJP regarding polling activities in RR Nagar apartments, took action and registered the FIR against DK Shivakumar. His speech, deemed as a violation of the model code, prompted the commission to take swift legal action.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
