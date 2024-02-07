Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Doctor saves life of 11-month-old baby by removing fish stuck in throat at Shimoga

    An 11-month-old baby in Ganjenahalli, Honnali taluk, was saved after swallowing a fish during playtime. Despite futile attempts by her parents, medical experts at Children's Hospital in Shimoga, led by Dr. Pradeep, successfully removed the 11.3 cm fish from her throat, highlighting the critical importance of swift medical intervention.

    Karnataka: Doctor saves life of 11-month-old baby by removing fish stuck in throat at Shimoga
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    An 11-month-old baby's life was saved after she swallowed a fish while playing at her home in Ganjenahalli near Nyamati, Honnali taluk. Thanks to the quick actions of her parents and the expertise of medical professionals at the Children's Hospital in Shimoga, the child was rescued from the brink of death.

    The child, belonging to Yogeesh and Roja, found herself in a perilous situation when she accidentally ingested a fish during playtime. Despite the frantic attempts of her parents to dislodge the fish from her throat, their efforts proved futile, and the child's condition rapidly deteriorated.

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Upon realizing the severity of the situation, the parents rushed the child to the Children's Hospital in Shimoga, where a team of medical experts led by pediatric specialist Dr. Pradeep sprang into action. After a thorough examination, it was discovered that the 11.3 cm fish had lodged itself in the child's throat, posing a grave threat to her life.

    Without wasting any time, Dr. Pradeep and his team placed the child under intensive care and successfully removed the obstructing fish, ultimately saving her life. This rare and critical case serves as a reminder of the importance of swift medical intervention in emergencies involving children.

    Man suffers heart attack while shopping at IKEA Bengaluru; Here's what happens next

    Reflecting on similar incidents in the past where children have tragically lost their lives due to choking hazards such as chocolates, candies, and small objects, Dr Vinod, a specialist in the intensive care and surgery unit, emphasized the need for parents to remain vigilant and keep solid objects out of reach of young children.

    The heroic efforts of the medical team did not go unnoticed, with Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, Managing Director of Surgi Hospital, and Medical Superintendent Dr Prashant extending their heartfelt appreciation for the dedication and skill demonstrated in saving the child's life.

