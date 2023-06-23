Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    An elderly woman was rescued on a flight, thanks to the timely conscience of a Bengaluru-based doctor on the flight. The woman was having difficulty breathing when a doctor came to her rescue, suspecting a cardiac arrest. The Indigo flight 6E 869, which was flying towards Delhi, underwent this emergency situation on Wednesday. 

    The patient, Rosamma (60) who was travelling with her relative, expressed uneasiness and difficulty breathing. The crew came to her help and an announcement was made on air, checking whether there was a doctor onboard flight. The flight was headed towards the national capital after leaving Kempegouda International Airport at 12.01 pm. 

    IndiGo places largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline; orders for 500 planes with Airbus

    The onboard doctor, Dr Niranthara Ganesh -- an orthopaedic surgeon from Jalahalli, came to her rescue and gave her CPR and saved her from unconsciousness while her fellow travellers were worried. 

    "I was going towards Delhi for my personal work and I heard the announcement. I quickly rushed towards the passenger who had collapsed on the aeroplane floor.  I quickly gave her CPR. Luckily she responded well and I managed to make her conscious. The medical kit onboard was in good condition which I gave her the First aid. I informed the Indigo crew that she needed immediate medical treatment." said Dr Ganesh.

    The aeroplane made an emergency landing at 2.35 pm at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the passenger was admitted for further treatment at the Medanta medical care centre inside the Airport. 

    Mumbai: Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off

    A similar incident happened in January, where a 43-year-old male passenger suffered a cardiac arrest on an Air India flight towards Bengaluru from the UK.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
