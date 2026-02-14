A 20-year-old youth in Dharwad, Karnataka, died by suicide, raising concerns over excessive mobile gaming and academic stress. Police are investigating possible links to gaming addiction, exam pressure and mental health challenges.

A tragic incident in Dharwad has sparked concern over the possible impact of excessive mobile gaming and academic pressure on young minds. A 20-year-old youth was found dead at his residence earlier this month, prompting an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. While the case was initially registered as an unnatural death, subsequent findings have raised questions about gaming addiction, mental stress and academic setbacks.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dharwad Suburban Police Station and has generated widespread discussion among residents.

Youth Found Hanging At Residence

On February 6, Vikas Nayak, a resident of Mangalagatti Plot in Dharwad city, allegedly died by suicide at his home. Police initially registered the case as an unnatural death and began an inquiry.

As the investigation progressed, certain developments prompted officials to examine his personal life and activities more closely.

Excessive Interest In Mobile Games

According to the police, Vikas had completed his PUC in Science and was preparing at home for higher studies. However, investigators found that he had gradually developed an excessive interest in mobile games, particularly Korean games.

Preliminary findings suggest that he spent a considerable amount of time playing games, reportedly without his family’s knowledge.

Mobile Phone Reveals Crucial Details

Following the incident, police seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation. After managing to unlock the device nearly six days later, officials reportedly found several Korean gaming applications installed on it.

More significantly, investigators discovered that Vikas had sent a message to himself prior to his death stating, “I am the reason for my own death.”

Academic Pressure Under Scanner

Police are also examining whether academic stress may have contributed to the incident. During the investigation, it emerged that Vikas had expressed regret over not performing well in his PUC examinations. He had reportedly struggled with competitive entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.

Officials found messages indicating that he had shared his disappointment and emotional distress with his parents. According to the police, he may have been experiencing mental stress in recent months.

Investigation Continues

The Dharwad Suburban Police are continuing their investigation from all angles, including gaming addiction, academic pressure and mental health concerns, to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The incident once again highlights the importance of monitoring excessive screen time and addressing mental health challenges among young people in a timely and supportive manner.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)