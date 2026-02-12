A 42-year-old police constable from Kodagu, Sandeep Rai, died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison. He had been undergoing treatment for ten days at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Authorities are expected to investigate.

A tragic incident has been reported from Kodagu district, where a 42-year-old police constable died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison. The constable had been undergoing treatment for the past ten days and was battling for his life at a private hospital. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed late on Wednesday night, leaving his family, colleagues and the local police fraternity in shock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Rai (42). He had served for several years at the Kushalnagar Police Station in Kodagu district and was recently transferred to the Madikeri Women’s Police Station. Following his transfer, there are indications that he may have been experiencing professional or personal stress, although the exact reasons remain unclear.

Absent From Duty

Sources said that Sandeep Rai had reportedly not been attending duty regularly over the past few months. It is learnt that he may have been staying away from work due to mental stress or personal reasons. In a state of distress, he allegedly consumed poison nearly ten days ago in an attempt to end his life.

Succumbed Despite Treatment

After his condition turned critical, he was initially treated locally and later shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for advanced medical care. However, despite sustained treatment and medical intervention, he did not respond and passed away. Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)