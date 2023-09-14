Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Dharwad to host ‘International Tennis Games’ in October

    The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will host the 'International Tennis Games' in Dharwad, organized by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association. The event will take place at the historic Dharwad Tennis Court, featuring ranked tennis players from various countries. 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is set to host the 'International Tennis Games' in Dharwad next month, with the participation of ranked tennis players from various countries. This exciting event is being organized jointly by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association.

    The historic Dharwad Tennis Court, with a legacy spanning nearly a century, will be the venue for these international tennis games. This event promises to be a delight for sports enthusiasts in the region. Dharwad Tennis Court boasts five synthetic USTA-rated tennis courts, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, the facility offers a well-equipped gym and features highly trained tennis coaches.

    US Open 2023: Women's singles final draws more viewers than Djokovic-Medvedev clash

    As part of the event preparations, the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association has extended an invitation for Lifetime Membership to individuals interested in tennis. The application process for Lifetime Membership will be open from September 15th to September 22nd. Those interested in obtaining Lifetime Membership can do so by completing the designated application form and paying the applicable membership fee to the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association.

    Hubballi-Dharwad may get Light Rail Transit service

    For further details and inquiries, interested individuals can contact Mr Sandeep Banavi, the Secretary of the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association, at the association's office located near DC Compound in Dharwad. He can be reached at 9448460955 or 6361398510. Dharwad District Collector Gurudatt Hegde, who also serves as the president of the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association, has encouraged individuals to visit the office for membership applications between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

    The tournament details are as follows:
    - Draw Size: Singles qualifying (32), Singles main draw (32), Doubles main draw (16)
    - Entry deadline: September 28th, 2023, by 14:00 GMT
    - Withdrawal deadline: October 3rd, 2023, by 14:00 GMT
    - Singles Qualifying sign-in date/time: Before 18:00 local time on Saturday, October 15th, 2023
    - First day of Singles Qualifying: October 15th, 2023
    - First day of Singles Main Draw: October 17th, 2023

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
