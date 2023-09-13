US Open 2023: Women's singles final draws more viewers than Djokovic-Medvedev clash

The US Open women's final, featuring rising star Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, garnered higher television viewership on cable networks across the United States compared to the men's final showdown between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

The US Open women's final featuring Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka attracted a larger viewership on cable networks throughout the United States compared to the showdown between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. While Djokovic achieved a historic milestone with his 24th Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (September 10), Gauff showcased the potential future of women's tennis on Saturday (September 9). At just 19 years old, she became the first American teenager to claim the US Open title since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff's star power in the tennis world has been steadily rising this year. She initially gained international recognition with a remarkable victory over her idol Venus Williams during her Wimbledon debut in 2019, reaching the pre-quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Simona Halep.

However, the television ratings released for the weekend following the US Open confirm Gauff's growing prominence in the sport, as her match against Sabalenka outperformed the men's final in terms of viewership.

According to official data from SportsTVRatings, the women's final was watched by an impressive 3.422 million viewers, surpassing the men's final by 1.1 million viewers (2.321 million).

Additionally, the women's final also excelled in the crucial 18-49 age demographic rating, earning a rating of 0.72, which was significantly higher than the 0.46 rating for the Djokovic-Medvedev clash.

