A day outing in Malappuram’s Mankada ended in tragedy after a lightning strike hit a group of students. Four students lost their lives, while a total of seven were affected in the incident. The unexpected weather event shocked locals and the injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment as authorities begin investigation.

Malappuram: In a truly tragic incident, four students have died after being struck by lightning in Mankada, Malappuram. The incident took place on Panthallur hill, where a total of seven students were hit by the lightning strike.

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This tragedy happened while the group was visiting a local viewpoint. The deceased have been identified as Rahees (20), Fahad (19), Bahas (18), and Ziyad (18). Two other students are currently receiving treatment at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital.

The accident spot is a viewpoint on Panthallur hill, located in the Vellila area of Mankada. The students had gone there for a visit, as it is a popular spot that people visit frequently.

According to reports, after four of the students collapsed, others at the scene rushed them to Manjeri Medical College. Sadly, two of them were declared dead on arrival.

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