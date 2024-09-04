Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction

    The Karnataka government reduced premium liquor prices to boost sales, but customers face shortages as label printing delays slow supply. This strategy aims to counteract revenue losses from higher prices compared to neighbouring states, though the current stock issue frustrates both sellers and buyers.

    Karnataka Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    The Karnataka government has reduced the prices of premium liquors to make high-end brands more affordable. However, customers are frustrated by the need for more stock in liquor shops, with many shelves running dry. The issue has arisen because it takes time to print new labels reflecting the reduced prices, causing delays in supplying certain brands to sellers.

    Despite the government's efforts to make luxury liquors like Black & White, Black Dog, Teachers, Black Label, Chivas Regal, and Smirnoff Vodka more accessible, liquor sellers report that these brands are not being supplied adequately. This shortage has impacted sales in liquor shops, bars, and wine stores, leading to a dip in excise revenue.

    Karnataka govt slashes slabs on premium liquors; Alcohol rates to drop from today

    According to sources from the excise department, the problem has been identified and is expected to be resolved within two or three days. The delay in the supply of these premium and semi-premium liquors is a direct result of the time needed to update and print labels with the new prices.

    The price reduction is part of a larger strategy by the Karnataka government to counteract the revenue losses caused by higher liquor prices compared to neighbouring states. Previously, the state saw a significant drop in revenue as consumers from border areas preferred to buy alcohol from other states where prices were lower. By revising the prices, the government hopes to encourage more local purchases and mitigate these financial losses.

    Karnataka govt to slash liquor prices from THIS date? Here's why

    While this move is expected to benefit consumers in the long run, the current stock shortage has frustrated many. Liquor sellers and customers alike are eagerly awaiting the resolution of this issue, so they can take advantage of the reduced prices.

    The government's decision to slash prices marks a significant change in the state's liquor policy, aimed at making premium liquors more accessible to the public. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru to get Science City with Rs 200 crore investment says Minister NS Bosaraju vkp

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Boseraju

    Bengaluru Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience vkp

    Bengaluru: Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience

    Bengaluru police arrest 3 culprits for robbing food delivery boys at night; seize Talwar vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 3 culprits for robbing food delivery boys at night; seize Talwar

    Bengaluru police rescue 2 Bangladeshi minors during prostitution raid; 3 arrested vkp

    Bengaluru police rescue 2 Bangladeshi minors during prostitution raid; 3 arrested

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15 vkp

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15

    Recent Stories

    Nivin Pauly: Check out net worth, assets of actor, producer ATG

    Nivin Pauly: Check out net worth, assets of actor, producer

    Premam to Bangalore Days-7 popular movies of Nivin Pauly RBA

    Premam to Bangalore Days-7 popular movies of Nivin Pauly

    football Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details scr

    Portugal vs Croatia: UEFA Nations League schedule, fixture, probable lineups and live Streaming Details

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 4: Check NEW price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 4: Check NEW price of 10gm gold here

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations anr

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon