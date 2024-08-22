Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt to slash liquor prices from THIS date? Here's why

    Karnataka will reduce liquor prices from September 1 to boost excise revenue and address higher costs compared to neighbouring states. The price cuts will apply to 16 slabs, making brands like Johnnie Walker and Royal Challengers more affordable, with a revised price list to be released.

    Karnataka govt announces slash in expensive liquor prices from September 1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    In a major development for alcohol enthusiasts, the Karnataka state government has decided to reduce the prices of liquor starting September 1. This move aims to increase excise revenue and address the higher cost of liquor in the state compared to neighbouring regions.

    The Excise Department has been instructed by the Chief Minister to lower liquor prices. This decision follows earlier proposals to reduce prices from July 1, which were stalled due to conflicts between liquor producers and the Excise Department. 

    No liquor in Karnataka on July 26: Wine shop owners organise protest against Excise dept corruption

    The reduction in prices is a strategic move to prevent revenue loss as border residents often cross into other states to purchase cheaper alcohol, resulting in a significant loss to the state exchequer. To counter this, the government has decided to cut the prices across 16 different slabs.

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    The new prices, effective from August, will make expensive brands of brandy, whiskey, gin, and rum more affordable. An official revised price list for each brand will be released tomorrow, providing detailed information on the new rates.

