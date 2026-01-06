A 28-year-old woman, Uma, was brutally murdered in Hosapete, with her throat slit on a house terrace. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused. CCTV footage is being analysed, and evidence is being collected as the investigation continues.

A shocking and brutal murder has come to light in Hosapete city of Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district, sending shockwaves through the locality. A 28-year-old married woman was found murdered, her throat slit, on the terrace of a house in the Chapalagadda area on Railway Station Road. The gruesome nature of the crime has caused panic among residents and prompted an intensive police investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased has been identified as Uma (28), who had reportedly been living separately from her husband for the past six years. Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Throat Slit on House Terrace

According to preliminary information, Uma was murdered on the terrace of the house, where her throat was allegedly slit. Bloodstains were found scattered at the scene, indicating the extreme violence involved. Police are closely examining the spot to identify the weapon used and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the murder.

Mother of Three Children

Police said Uma was the mother of three young children, and her death has plunged the family into deep grief. She had been living separately from her husband, Raghumurthy, for nearly six years following marital differences. Investigators are examining whether issues related to her personal life or past disputes could have played a role in the crime.

Search Operation Launched to Nab Accused

After receiving information about the incident, Vijayanagara District Superintendent of Police Jahnavi S, Additional Superintendent of Police Manjunath, and Hosapete Sub-Division DySP Dr Manjunath Talawar visited the spot and conducted a detailed inspection.

Special police teams have been formed to trace the accused, and a search operation is currently underway. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being analysed, and evidence is being collected from the scene. A case has been registered at Chittawadgi Police Station in Hosapete, and further investigation is in progress.